Change of guards ceremony held at Iqbal Mausoleum

LAHORE : A dignified change of guards ceremony on Friday took place at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal as the nation is celebrating the 78th Pakistan Day with zeal and zest.

Air Cdr. Syed Sabahat Hassan was the chief guest on the occasion as contingent of Pakistan Air Force took the guards duties at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal. Air Cdr Syed Sabahat Hassan reviewed the activities of Pakistan Air Force contingent and laid a floral wreath over the great philosopher poet’s grave and offered Fateha.

Orignally published by INP