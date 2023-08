MOSCOW – Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who recently appeared in his first video address since leading a short-lived mutiny in late June, has reportedly died in a plane crash.

Prigozhin, a famous Russian oligarch, mercenary leader, and former close aide of Russian president Vladimir Putin, was on a jet that crashed in Russia, and all travelers died.

Local authorities said a man identified as Prigozhin was among the passengers, as details remained unknown. Lately, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported that the jet was shot down by air defences in the Tver region, north of Moscow. The plane crash occurred months after Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against the Russian armed forces this year

This is a developing story, and will be updated later….