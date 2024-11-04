Cement sales in Pakistan rise by 8.74pc in October 2024

LAHORE – Total cement dispatches reached 4.357 million tons during October 2024 as compared with 4.006 million tons during the same month of last fiscal year, showing an increase of 8.74 per cent.

Healthy exports was the basic reason for this increase as local dispatches showed slight downtrend during October 2024.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) on Monday, local cement dispatches during October 2024 were 3.276 million tons compared to 3.292 million tons in October 2023, showing a decline of 0.49pc.

Exports increased by 51.29pc as the volumes increased from 714,325 tons in October 2023 to 1,080,691 tons in October 2024.

In October 2024, north based mills dispatched 2.982 million tons cement, showing an increase of 2.76pc against 2.902 million tons in October 2023. South based mills dispatched 1.374 million tons cement during October 2024 that was also 24.4pc more compared to 1.104 million tons during October 2023.

North based mills dispatched 2.779 million tons cement in domestic markets in October 2024, showing almost flat growth compared to 2.780 million tons in October 2023. South based mills dispatched 496,626 tons cement in local markets during October 2024 that was 3.06pc less compared to 512,320 tons during October 2023.

Exports from north increased by 65.83pc as the quantities increased from 122,326 tons in October 2023 to 202,858 tons in October 2024. Exports from south also increased by 48.28pc to 877,833 tons in October 2024 from 591,999 tons during the same month last year.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, total dispatches (domestic and exports) were 14.633 million tons that is 7.92pc lower than 15.891 million tons during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches were 11.410 million tons as against 13.426 million tons during same period last year, showing a reduction of 15.02pc. Exports on the other hand were 30.74pc more as the volumes increased to 3.223 million tons during the first four months of current fiscal year compared to 2.466 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills dispatched 9.643 million tons cement domestically during the first four months of current fiscal year, showing a reduction of 13.23pc than 11.113 million tons during July-October 2023. Exports from north increased by 28.95pc to 709,959 tons during July-October 2024 compared with 550,561 tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by north reduced by 11.24pc to 10.353 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 11.664 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south based mills during July-October 2024 were 1.767 million tons, showing reduction of 23.59pc over 2.312 million tons during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south increased by 31.25pc to 2.513 million tons during July-October 2024, compared with 1.915 million tons during the same period last year.

Total dispatches by south based mills increased by 1.25pc to 4.280 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 4.227 million tons during same period of last financial year.