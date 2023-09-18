In a distressing turn of events, a minor boy who happened to be the son of PTI leader Mian Ibad Farooq passed away in Lahore, while his father remained behind bars.

The heart-wrenching development triggered across social media, leaving PTI supporters in misery.

As the young boy passed after illness, his father remained in jail for over 3 months in a case related to May 9 events when sensitive civil, and military installations were attacked.

Farooq, who is also a ticket holder of PTI and uncle of the deceased, revealed that his nephew was suffering from illness after the arrest of his father, saying Ibad used to cry for hours remembering his incarcerated father.

The last rites of the deceased child will be offered tonight, saying the PTI leader had sent a message to his son from jail.

Thousands of PTI members and workers are currently in jail facing trials.

Social Media Reactions

خدارا کوئی جیل میں بتاؤ دو میاں عباد فاروق کو کہ تم نے تحریک انصاف نہیں چھوڑی مگر تمہارا بیٹا دنیا چھوڑ گیا ہے باپ کی جدائی میں

اللہ پاک تو دیکھ رہا ہے ناں یہ ظلمpic.twitter.com/tuLUNJJOgn — Wahab Khan (@Itx_Wahab123) September 18, 2023

Son of a PTI political prisoner died in his father's abscence, leaving a question mark on humanity and ethics of not only Pakistan but the world. UK High Commissioner @JaneMarriottUK was also requested to use her influence for the child's father's release…#JusticeforAmmar pic.twitter.com/AtjWX9CGxx — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) September 18, 2023

Devastating news of the passing away of the little Angel Ammar My heartfelt condolences to his family. This is utter cruelty & criminal . I wish he could meet his father. Ya Allah Reham. Daro Allah SWT ky qehar sy zaalimo #JusticeforAmmar pic.twitter.com/mDoZMu9PDc — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) September 18, 2023