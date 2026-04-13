Gold starts Week on Weak Note as Prices Slip to Rs4.95Lac Per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Gold opened new week on weaker footing, as pressure from global bullion markets quickly spilled into local trading.
Gold per tola fell by Rs1,600, bringing it down to Rs495,362. The decline extended losses seen earlier in the week, signaling continued volatility in precious metals. The price of 10 grams of gold also dropped significantly by Rs1,371, settling at Rs424,693, as investors tracked weakening global cues.
Gold Rates Today
|Unit
|Previous Rate
|Change
|New Rate
|Gold Per tola
|Rs496,962
|-Rs1,600
|Rs495,362
|Gold 10 grams
|Rs426,064*
|-Rs1,371
|Rs424,693
|Gold Per ounce
|$4,746*
|-$16
|$4,730
|Silver Per tola
|Rs8,064*
|-Rs130
|Rs7,934
This latest fall follows an already fragile trend. Just a day earlier on Saturday, gold had slipped by Rs700 per tola, closing at Rs496,962, showing that the downward pressure has been persistent rather than a one-off correction.
On the international front, gold prices eased by $16 per ounce, sliding to $4,730, as global demand softened and market sentiment turned cautious.
Meanwhile, silver also joined the downward trend, with prices falling by Rs130 per tola to settle at Rs7,934, further reflecting the broader weakness in precious metals.
Gold prices in Pakistan surge past Rs500,000 per tola after big jump