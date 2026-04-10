Ceasefire in Gulf conflict establishes Pakistan’s centre-stage role for global peace

Ahead of high-stakes negotiations, President cautions against spoilers

President Asif Ali Zardari has welcomed the cease-fire reached this morning between the United States and Iran, terming it a timely step that offers space for dialogue, restraint and a more stable regional environment.

The president said that Pakistan had consistently worked, in good faith, for de-escalation. “We did it for the region and in the greater good of humanity at large, when the world was perilously close to a grave disaster,” he remarked, adding that peace remains essential for security, economic stability and the well-being of people across interconnected regions.

He said Pakistan is proud to have led with wisdom, resolve and a steadfast commitment to peace, and expressed appreciation for the leadership of Iran and the United States for stepping back from the brink and choosing dialogue over devastation. He also commended the tireless efforts of the leadership in Washington, Tehran and Islamabad and Gulf countries specially Saudi Arabia in creating the space for de-escalation and diplomacy to prevail.

The president also commended the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, COAS & Chief of Defence Forces, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for their initiative, leadership and sustained diplomatic engagement that contributed to advancing Pakistan’s efforts for de-escalation and peace.

The president appreciated all concerned for demonstrating pragmatism, flexibility and statesmanship in reaching this understanding, noting that such outcomes require political will and a willingness to prioritise engagement over confrontation.

He also acknowledged and thanked brotherly countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and other GCC countries for their support and constructive role in encouraging calm and dialogue during a difficult period. He further noted that prayers and goodwill from people across the world, reflected a shared human desire for peace. “This collective voice matters and should continue to guide leaders towards responsible choices,” he said. President Zardari emphasized that the cease-fire offers a critical opening for the region to breathe, recover and turn away from the shadow of a wider war.