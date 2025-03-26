Balochistan’s crisis: governance, grievances & solutions

BALOCHISTAN, Pakistan’s largest province, has long been troubled by conflict due to historical grievances, governance failures, insurgent activities and foreign interventions.

Recent incidents, such as the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express train in Bolan District, has become flashpoint and a centre of attention.

While such attacks must be condemned, they also reveal deeper issues that have plagued Balochistan for decades.

The province’s long history and it’s in trigging tribal dynamics are crucial to understanding the current situation.

To address these problems, a more inclusive and pragmatic governance approach is needed, without any blame game.

Balochistan’s tribal structure is central to its political landscape, with ethnic groups like Baloch, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Punjabis maintaining distinct cultural and political identities.

Despite their shared history of peaceful coexistence and cooperation, the state has undermined emerging leadership by co-opting illegitimate tribal leaders or imposing authoritarian rule that bypasses local governance.

This disconnect between the state and tribal factions has led to alienation, particularly among the young Baloch who feel disconnected from the central government.

They question the legitimacy of their leaders, who are often labelled as traitors, while outsiders with dubious reputation are given power.

Instead of constructive engagements of the subjects, the use of repeated force has created a mistrust.

One of the most contentious issues in Balochistan has been the unequal distribution of the province’s vast natural resources, especially demand for greater share in the natural gas discovered at Sui in the 50s.

These demands were snubbed vehemently.

Balochistan is rich in resources, wherein these resources / energy extracts are being utilized to facilitate other parts of the state while local residents continue to live in poverty.

Though the state made positive efforts in the last one decade to improve the infrastructures like roads & communications but could not fruitfully engage the local mindset.

The state could not nourish a binding sentiment at the grass root level over the decades.

On the contrary, use of force without taking tribal factions on board led to aggrieved mindset which fuelled resentment.

Balochistan’s challenges stem from British colonial divide-and-rule tactics and resistance of Baloch Marri tribes followed by its incorporation into Pakistan in 1947 without regard to its distinct ethnic and political makeup.

Balochistan’s post-independence history has been marked by neglect and authoritarian rule, especially during the 1970s when Baloch tribes rebelled against the central government on dismissal of elected government.

This tussle ended with heavy casualties on either side owing to overthrown Bhutto regime and declaration of general amnesty for Baloch tribes.

Since then, no concrete steps were taken for establishing a governing structure or plausible headway for economical / industrial opportunities.

However, for nearly three decades all Baloch/non- Baloch residents of the province co-existed peacefully but in the absence of any balanced state policy, gaps widened.

Occasionally, in end 90s, frustrations of the locals surfaced but the state failed to learn from past mistakes.

The state maintained its authoritarian approach, offering little effort toward education or constructive engagement with the region’s people.

Instead of tackling reactive mode of locals, force was employed.

The locals never digested the authoritarianism and a sympathetic sentiment grew quietly for redemption.

Recent events, like the Jaffar Express attack, highlight the growing strength of separatist groups like the BLA, which have increasingly turned to violence to pursue their goals.

While such violence is indefensible, it’s clear that opposing forces and foreign agencies have exploited the situation for their benefit.

These incidents reflect deeper issues at internal level, primarily the lack of a coherent, inclusive policy to address local grievances.

Adding in vulnerability to radicalization.

To address the underlying issues in Balochistan, a shift in both policy and approach is required.

The following measures could pave the way for long-term peace and stability: (i) Immediate withdrawal of combat forces and reduction of authoritarian practices, while employing police, tribal forces to restore local trust.

(ii) The unnecessary explanations / press releases by mutilating facts through the high ranked officials may be replaced with the soft, young (political faces) crisply stating the true factual positions.

(iii) A political solution should be sought through local representatives from all ethnic communities in Balochistan.

(iv) Bureaucratic reforms maybe devised replacing non-local officials with professionals familiar with the region’s dynamics, leading to out of box/voluntary solutions.

(v) Establishing industrial zones based on Balochistan’s cultural and economic strengths to create job opportunities; CPEC maybe revised for the benefits of Balochistan.

(vi) Promote young, educated leaders to break elite control and ensure inclusive governance.

All the ethnicities/groups of the province maybe taken on board.

(vii) Open communication channels between the state, tribal leaders, for peaceful resolution should be arranged and encouraged through young students.

(viii) Establishing collaborative rehabilitation projects, such as friendly desks with Chinese teams, focusing on local residents’ welfare, improving the local social environment and mindset.

(ix) Security forces should help in capacity building of the local police, tribal forces and bureaucratic reforms.

The action should be louder without being in picture and staying at back in a supportive manner.

A shift from authoritarianism to inclusive governance, economic development and meaningful dialogue is crucial for long-term peace in Balochistan.

Addressing the region’s grievances through the stated proposals will ensure a just, sustainable and beneficial solution for all stakeholders involved.

The State has to act in a fatherly manner to resolve the grave issues of the province as well as to save the tarnished image of the institutions to avoid a big debacle paving a path for a closely knitted, prosperous province.

—The writer has served public and private sectors for more than three decades.

He holds multiple specializations in Security, Criminal Justice System, Law, Management & Youth Development.