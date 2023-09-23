Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (R) Anwar ul Haq on Friday met Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) Vice Chancellor, Dr Nadeem ul Haq here at CDA headquarters to benefit from the professional services of the institution to workout innovative solutions to the metropolis’ pressing urban issues. The CDA chairman was flanked by other officers of CDA including Member Technology and Digitalization, Member Planning and Design on this occasion, a news release said.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the experiences of PIDE will be utilized in matters pertaining to Islamabad Land Digitization alongwith its professional services in other matters including revising the Islamabad Master Plan. The Institute’s professional skills should be fully utilized to evaluate the fulfillment of residential needs in the city, the meeting vowed.

The Chairman CDA said, “A study should be conducted from PIDE for proper use of roofs of buildings in different business areas of Islamabad. Similarly, services should be taken from (PIDE) for recommendations in improving urban transport.” On this occasion, the Chairman CDA said that the services of PIDE could be obtained to improve other matters including solving parking problems in Islamabad city.