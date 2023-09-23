Zubair Qureshi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi on Friday visited the Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6/2 as chief guest at the ‘Beyond the Classrooms’ exhibition and commended the participating students for showing innovative ideas in their projects.

The Students Project Exhibition ‘Beyond the Classroom’ encouraged the students to give their input on social and environmental issues in an innovative manner.

The students had come up with innovative ideas presenting sustainable solutions to the existing issues the country is faced with. Sindhi said he was impressed with the students’ innovative ideas and such activities served to enhance their skills, educational as well as creative. “I congratulate the Principal of the college and teachers for organizing such a fantastic event,” he said, adding he was happy that the practical knowledge aspect of the students’ education was being given due importance.

Madad advised the students to acquire all kinds of worldly knowledge. Madad said that the domain of knowledge had moved far beyond the classrooms and “we have to keep up with the world’s most successful nations.” He said that students were the future of the nation and they should be given all kinds of facilities.

Madad Ali Sindhi said teachers could play an important role in the education of students by engaging them in such creative endeavours. He urged the teachers to fulfill this duty in all respects and said that seeing the ability of the students, he was convinced that the future of the nation was in strong hands.

The interim federal minister said if all our public schools and colleges had adopted such standards, no one needed to go to private schools. Earlier, the principal of the college received the Education Minister upon arrival and briefed him about the projects. The education minister announced Rs5,000/- prize for each participating student in the Beyond the Classroom exhibition.