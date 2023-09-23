Zubair Qureshi

Ambassador of Ethiopia JemalBekerAbdula and Senate Chairman SadiqSanjrani on Friday discussed possibilities of exchanging parliamentary delegations to further strengthen bilateral ties and foster robust cooperation in diverse areas.

The discussion took place at the Parliament House and during the meeting both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries. Ambassador JemalBeker invited SadiqSanjrani to visit Ethiopia which according to him “is a land of origin and a gateway to the African continent.”

The bilateral trade between the two countries was considerably low and there is a need to enhance it by developing economic and business linkages. While highlighting the importance of Ethiopia under Pakistan’s Engage Africa policy, the ambassador said the Ethiopian market offered lucrative business, trade and investment opportunities to the Pakistan’s business community. Chairman Senate expressed gratitude for the invitation to visit Ethiopia. He said the exchange of parliamentary delegations would fortify relations between the two countries. Sanjrani emphasized the importance of the existing strong bond between the two nations, rooted in shared history, common interests, and mutual support at international platforms. He lauded the Government of Ethiopia for launching the Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi which would not only connect Pakistan with Ethiopia but also with entire Africa.