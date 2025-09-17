CDA energised

THE Capital Development Authority (CDA), which remained in a state of somewhat hibernation for several years, stands energized ever since assumption of responsibilities by its new management last year.

It is because of the enthusiasm being shown by the management under the leadership of the Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa that citizens now witness year-round developmental activities in all sectors in the spirit of the original mandate of the Authority.

It is encouraging to observe that the CDA is not a burden on the Federal Government despite the fact that the governmental machinery is also among the direct beneficiaries of the developmental pursuits, creation of additional facilities and modernization of the existing ones. This is evident from completion of six mega projects worth Rs. 23 billion in less than one year, which are contributing significantly to the smooth flow of traffic, benefiting daily commuters in terms of time and money. Introduction of Metro Bus has improved mobility within the capital as well as its linkage with the sister city of Rawalpindi but commuters still face problems due to growing population and expanding business activities. With this in view, the CDA, in collaboration with Pakistan Railways, is proposing to launch a fast train by March next year on the existing track between Margalla Station in Islamabad and Saddar in Rawalpindi, which will cover the distance in just 20 minutes. Mindful of the fact that the full benefit of the service will accrue only if the track is extended to other nerve centres of the capital, there is also a plan to initiate a second phase for the purpose, which should be done on priority basis. The CDA is also implementing a number of projects for augmenting water supply, modernizing garbage lifting/disposal, beautifying the capital and improving lighting and signal systems. These and similar other initiatives will surely go a long way in facilitating residents of the capital.