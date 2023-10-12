ISLAMABAD- Following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar is scheduled to embark on a visit to China.

This visit is in order to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, set to commence in Beijing on the 17th of this month.

During her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch disclosed that the Prime Minister will take part in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum.

Additionally, the spokesperson announced that the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior Chinese leaders, as well as other dignitaries attending the Belt and Road Forum.

Throughout his meetings and engagements, the Prime Minister will emphasize the significant accomplishments and future objectives of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to jointly foster its high-quality development.

While in China, the Prime Minister will also meet with prominent Chinese entrepreneurs to explore avenues for expanding bilateral trade and investment. He is also scheduled to visit Urumqi, where he will meet with local leaders and business figures, with a focus on enhancing trade, investment, and people-to-people relations.

This visit takes place amid ongoing celebrations commemorating the ten-year milestone of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which stands as the flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative.

Responding to questions about the repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, the spokesperson emphasized that the decision is not limited to any particular nationality. It has been made to protect the country’s interests and combat illegal activities and terrorism.

When questioned about the security of the Pakistan Cricket Team in India, the spokesperson asserted that, as the host of the World Cup, India bears the responsibility to ensure the seamless security of our team members.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch expressed regret over the harassment faced by Pakistani sports commentator Zainab Abbas, who had an FIR registered against her in India. She noted that such incidents reflect a growing intolerance in India.

Pakistan has urged India to issue visas to all Pakistani journalists accredited by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistani spectators.

Strongly condemning the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israeli authorities against the civilian population in Gaza, the spokesperson called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. She expressed deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, which is exacerbated by an inhuman blockade and collective punishment imposed by Israeli forces.

The spokesperson urged the United Nations to play an active role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She stressed the need for the international community to work together toward a just, comprehensive, and lasting two-state solution, with a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.