ISLAMABAD/TEL AVIV – Pakistan has expressed alarm over the scale of the devastation as Israel continued the brutal use of force against the civilian population in Gaza, as the situation in the Middle East is very critical.

As occupational forces complete seize of the Gaza Strip humans will further deteriorate the already dire humanitarian situation. The statement comes as the death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to at least 1,354, the Hamas health ministry said, with dozens killed since Thursday morning after massive Israeli bombardment.

In a press briefing, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Islamabad was deeply concerned by the deteriorating and dire humanitarian situation in Palestine due to the inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces.

FO spox said decision to cut off electricity, fuel, and water supplies was unjust and should be reversed as it would severely impact the lives of millions of people in the enclave.

Islamabad has been constantly warning against serious consequences of escalatory and provocative actions in recent months, and mentioned that the unprecedented gravity of the situation demands urgent intervention by the international community.

Pakistan called on the United Nations to play a proactive role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.

MoFA called on the international community to work in concert for a just comprehensive and lasting two-state solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous state of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Sharif as its capital.