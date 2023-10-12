ISLAMABAD- In preparation for the upcoming general elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday presented a comprehensive Charter of Demands to the Election Commission.

This charter, put forth by a three-member committee consisting of Senator Ali Zafar, Dr. Babar Awan, and Barrister Gohar, outlines 25 pivotal demands that addressed various issues critical to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

One of the primary emphases of the Charter of Demands is the call for conducting free and fair elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe of 90 days.

PTI asserted that the Election Commission should promptly announce the election schedule within its legal parameters.

Additionally, PTI expressed concerns that the release of a new delimitation schedule was an attempt to delay the elections from the constitutional limit of 90 days.

The Charter of Demands also underlined concerns about alleged political victimization, particularly the arbitrary arrests and coercive tactics directed at PTI members. These measures, including enforced disappearances, have been decried as unjust. The PTI Chairman faced what PTI asserted are unfounded charges, and the party claimed that strict restrictions had been imposed on its members. This included limitations on displaying PTI’s symbols and viewpoints through banners and flags.

In response to the Election Commission’s Code of Conduct for the forthcoming general elections, the political parties offered their insights and reservations. Jamaat-e-Islami had suggested that the Code of Conduct should go beyond mere rhetoric and advice, urging that it included practical measures.

The leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party had advocated for greater transparency, requesting that the political parties be involved in the drafting process and review of the final Code of Conduct before its enactment.

The developments signified the evolving dynamics and discussions as Pakistan gears up for the upcoming general elections.