ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aniq Ahmed will announce Hajj policy for year 2024 on Thursday (today).

The federal cabinet has greenlit the revised Hajj policy for the year 2024.

Chaired by the vigilant Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a pivotal session of the federal cabinet took place, where approval was granted for alterations in the recommendations put forth by the three-member ministerial committee overseeing the Hajj policy.

The anticipation has been building since November 1st when the press conference, initially scheduled to unveil details of the Minister for Religious Affairs’ statement on the Hajj policy, was unexpectedly canceled.

Adding intrigue to the unfolding narrative, on November 1st, the Minister for Religious Affairs engaged in a high-profile meeting with the Saudi Ambassador.

The aftermath of this diplomatic interaction led to the subsequent cancellation of the press conference, leaving many speculating about the nature of the discussions and their potential impact on the upcoming Hajj season.”