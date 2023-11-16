LAHORE – Pakistan Railways operates various trains on Lahore-Rawalpindi route, which is one of the busiest routes in the country.

A huge number of passengers travel on this train daily for different purposes. The trains operate on this route include 101UP Subak Raftar, 103UP Subak Kharam, 105UP Rawal Express, 107UP Islamabad Express, 13UP Awam Express, 1UP Khyber Mail, 39UP Jaffar Express, 5UP Green Line and 7UP Tezgam.

Rawal Express is the fastest public train on the route as it covers the Lahore to Rawalpindi distance in four hours and 25 minutes.

It departs at 00:30 midnight from Lahore and reaches Rawalpindi station at 4:55am. The train comprises four classes – Economy, AC Lower, AC Business and Parlor Car.

Rawal Expresses Latest Ticket Prices November 2023

The ticket price for economy class seat stands at Rs950 while Rs50 are additionally charged for berth in economy class.

The seat and berth fare for AC lower class is Rs1,500 while the ticket price for AC Business stands at Rs1,700.

The ticket price for parlor car class stands at Rs1,950.