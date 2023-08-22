The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh – Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday barred field police officers and commissioners for taking unauthorized leaves.According to the details, a ban has been placed on field police officers and commissioners for taking unauthorized leaves. The officers are directed to take prior approval through the proper channel, before going to leave.Sindh police have received a significant directive from the Chief Minister of Sindh, marking the first major order of its kind.As per police sources, these directives have been issued by the Chief Minister of Sindh, and the notification includes instructions for all Inspector Generals (IGs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) in Sindh.

The notification stated that the officers will have to seek permission through the proper channel, and leave or absenteeism without permission will not be tolerated, with disciplinary actions possible as per regulations.

The message also emphasizes that officers should ensure their availability in their respective divisional or district headquarters. The Inspector General (IG) Sindh has also received these directives.