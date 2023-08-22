The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation has met the caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar at the Governor’s House.

The MQM-P delegation includes Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Javed Hanif. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori also attended the meetingThe delegation members congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.

In the meeting, they discussed the country’s overall situation including the economy, interfaith harmony as well as other matters.The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation drew the prime minister’s attention towards the issues of delimitation in Karachi as well as the shortage of water.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders demanded the completion of the delimitation process at the earliest. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders also urged the appointment of impartial officials to the election commission, bureaucracy and other government departments. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar assured that the government would utilise all possible resources to address the issues faced by Karachi citizens.