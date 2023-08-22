Karachi police on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a former Sindh Assembly MPA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Azhar.According to the details, East Investigation Police revealed the arrest of former assembly member Raja Azhar and will be produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The police stated that the PTI leader is accused of vandalism and arson Rangers check post, public and private property near Shahrae Faisal on May 09.Several cases were registered against the politician in different police stations across the metropolis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leader Raja Aznar was taken into custody by police and law enforcement agency (LEAs) from Karachi’s Saddar area and had been shifted to an unknown place.Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.