Islamabad capital police Rural Zone police teams arrested 2,269 outlaws including 149 members of 59 criminal gangs during the ongoing year involved in a series of heinous crimes and criminal activities and recovered vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a Public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.