Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 outlaws including two professional baggers from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition

from their possession, a public relations officer said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions the Golra police team arrested four accused namely Hamza Yaseen, Ehtasham Ul Haq, Muhammad Fayyaz and Muhammad Abad and recovered 1,251 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan andrecovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Zulqurnain and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession. Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Shamraiz Akhtar and recovered 545 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Shahzad Town police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Irfan and Mohsin Naseer and recovered 520 gram hashish and 255 gram heroin from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Police arrested two professional baggers and registered cases against them under the beggar act. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.