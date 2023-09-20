LAHORE – In 2022, the landscape of Pakistan’s pageantry scene underwent a transformative shift with the introduction of the Miss Pakistan Universal pageant.

This pioneering initiative, born amid the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, had a fundamental goal: to diversify the titles available for recognizing the exceptional talents of women in Pakistan. It was envisioned as a complementary counterpart to the long-standing Miss Pakistan World pageant, which initially took its inaugural steps in 2002 in Ottawa, Canada, journeyed through Toronto, and eventually found its home in Lahore.

Miss Pakistan World holds the distinction of being Pakistan’s longest-running pageant. The creation of Miss Pakistan Universal emerged as a response to the surging demand for avenues in international pageants, recognizing that a single title was insufficient to accommodate the burgeoning talent pool. Alongside Miss Pakistan Universal, a host of additional titles such as Miss Pakistan Global, Mrs. Pakistan Universal, and Ms. Pakistan Universe were introduced, dramatically expanding the horizons of Pakistan’s pageantry realm beyond the confines of Miss Pakistan World, Mrs. Pakistan World, and Ms. Pakistan World.

The Miss Pakistan Universal pageant has since become a much-anticipated annual event in Lahore, Pakistan, representing a significant leap forward in celebrating the nation’s beauty and talent. In 2022, the inaugural title of Miss Pakistan Universal was bestowed upon Dr. Shafaq Akhtar from Lahore, while in 2023, the coveted honor was claimed by Dr. Kapotaqkhy Chanchala from Karachi. T

hese remarkable titleholders have embarked on international journeys representing Pakistan in various prestigious pageants, including Miss World Tourism in Sri Lanka, Miss Elite in Egypt, Miss Planet in Cambodia, Miss Aura International in Turkey, and Miss Earth in Vietnam. This expansion not only bolsters Pakistan’s presence on the global pageantry stage but also affords exceptionally talented individuals more opportunities to shine on an international scale.

Sonia Ahmed, who holds the esteemed position of President at both Miss Pakistan World and Miss Pakistan Universal, fervently underscores the necessity of diversifying titles within Pakistan’s burgeoning pageantry industry. She underscores that the international pageantry arena hosts an array of competitions annually, spanning the gamut from smaller-scale to large-scale events.

In this highly competitive landscape, prestige is often closely linked to the number of participating countries. Sonia Ahmed elucidates their meticulously planned strategy for preparing titleholders to excel on the grand international stage. This methodical approach commences with contestants’ participation in smaller-scale pageants, enabling them to accrue valuable experience and gain eligibility for the most esteemed international pageants.

While some candidates may benefit from the guidance of dedicated pageant coaches, Sonia Ahmed candidly acknowledges that Pakistan’s pageant culture continues to evolve. In light of this evolving landscape, their progressive approach has proven remarkably effective. Above all, Sonia Ahmed accentuates the pivotal role of a comprehensive understanding of the art of pageantry. This all-encompassing perspective encompasses both theoretical knowledge and the practical wisdom acquired through live pageant competitions, forming the bedrock of their rigorous training methodology.