ISLAMABAD – The National Highway Motorway Police (NHMP) has started issuing a CE category driving license for the general public, enabling drivers to operate trailers.

It will open up new job opportunities for Pakistanis in different countries, including Canada, where there is a high demand for the drivers holding CE category license.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Communications and Information Technology Shahid Ashraf Tarar inaugurated the launch of the CE category license at a ceremony, saying it would bring more employment opportunities to the youth.

How Many CE Category License Will be issued?

IG Motorway Police Sultan Ali Khawaja said the department is committed to issuing 3,000 to 5,000 CE category driving licenses by next year. He said transparency will be ensure in the examination process.

Where to Apply for Truck Driver License for Canada in Pakistan?

The CE category driving license is currently being issued from the HTV Test Center Sangjani, Islamabad.

Requirements for Truck Driver License for Canada

Applicants must have a valid LTV driving license for at least one year. The aspiring applicants must also pass a theoretical and practical test conducted by the Motorway Police.

Canada truck driver license fee in Pakistan

The National Highways and Motorways Police received Rs5,000 in wake of fee for the truck driver license for Canada.