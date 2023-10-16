ISLAMABAD – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kaka has departed for China to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum beginning in Beijing tomorrow (Tuesday).

The prime minister, who is visiting Beijing r, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will address the high-level forum with a theme of “Connectivity in an Open Global Economy”.

He will dilate upon development successes achieved under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over the last ten years as well as highlight future goals and reaffirm Pakistan’s cooperation on this key project.

In a tweet before departure, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said he is looking forward to strengthening ties, engaging in dialogues, forging new partnerships, and promoting regional connectivity for a brighter future.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also have bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other leading personalities. Besides, he will meet with the global leaders participating in the forum.

Starting off to Beijing to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum, on the official invitation of President Xi Jinping. Looking forward to strengthening ties, engaging in dialogues, forging new partnerships, and promoting regional connectivity for a brighter future. 🇵🇰🇨🇳 — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 16, 2023

PM Kakar will also hold meetings with top Chinese businessmen, including heads of large corporations and business giants to discuss forging cooperation, including joint ventures in Pakistan.

A number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding are expected to be signed in the areas of agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and space technology.

The Prime Minister will also visit Urumqi to meet with local leaders and businessmen to enhance trade, investment and people to people contacts.