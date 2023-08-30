The federal cabinet has failed to make a decision to provide relief on inflated electricity bills to masses.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, also could not decide on free electricity for the employees of the Water and Power Development Authority and power distribution companies.

The cabinet directed the Energy Division to formulate a procedure for relief in electricity bills. However, the meeting concluded without taking any decision on providing relief on inflated electricity bills.

Sources said that in the federal cabinet briefing, it was discussed that IMF agreement should be consulted on this matter as it is main hurdle in giving relief to the masses on electricity bills.

On Monday, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali met the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in which they discussed the overall situation after the nationals received inflated electricity bills. They held consultations on options to provide relief to the power consumers.

The caretaker premier summoned another session which was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of Water and Power and power distribution companies.

The caretaker PM directed that power sector reforms and short, medium and long-term plans should be presented at the earliest. He directed the relevant ministries to provide complete details of the officers and institutions enjoying the free electricity. It was decided during the meeting that detailed consultation on the issue of excess in bills of July and implementation of energy-saving measures will be discussed with the provincial chief ministers.