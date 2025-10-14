Business community demands extension of deadline for filing tax returns

LAHORE – The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday urged the government to extend the deadline for filing tax returns by at least one month.

During a meeting at the LCCI, FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon and LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol said that extension was necessary to enable the business community to submit returns without undue pressure.

Saqib Fayyaz Magoon praised Faheem ur Rehman Saigol, calling him a “popular and sincere leader” and a true representative of the business community who has always raised his voice for traders’ welfare. He said that the government must review Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to ensure they serve Pakistan’s industrial and trade interests, enabling local products to compete effectively in international markets. He said that without improving the ease of doing business, stabilising the economy is not possible. Investor confidence, policy continuity and business-friendly reforms are crucial for long-term growth.

He said that unless traders are included in policymaking, economic policies will not yield sustainable results.

Faheem ur Rehman Saigol urged the government to immediately address the challenges faced by traders to revive business confidence and accelerate economic activity. “The private sector is the backbone of the national economy,” he said, adding that the government should include private-sector representatives in policy formulation to ensure decisions reflect ground realities.

He said that the private sector’s role is crucial for Pakistan’s economic stability. “Until a conducive business environment and adequate facilities are provided to entrepreneurs, the economy cannot stabilise. The Lahore Chamber firmly believes that through collective efforts, we can take Pakistan’s industrial and commercial progress to new heights,” he said.