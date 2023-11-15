Austria is one of the most popular holiday destinations. Whether sporting activities in summer or winter, cultural city trips or relaxing holidays in nature – the European country offers various options for every taste all year-round.

Pakistani nationals are required a visit Schengen visa in order to get entry to the Republic of Austria for tourism.

A Schengen visa only allows foreign nationals to visit Austria and the other Schengen countries for up to 90 days.

Documents Required for Austria Visit Visa

Return flight ticket

Travel medical insurance: coverage of not less than Euros 30.000, valid for the entire period of travel valid in Schengen territory.

Proof of accommodation for the whole period of travel (in case of internet bookings a full and legible booking confirmation is required)

Proof of financial means Account Statements (current account, savings account, etc.) for the last 6 months (incl. bank address and phone number), proof of income for the last 6 months, tax returns (NTM and FBR) for the last 3 years, proof of pension payments and other regular sources of income

Additional documents For Tourist Visa

If applicable: Confirmation of the applicant’s company/employer stating name, position, duration of employment, salary, temporary/longterm employment, leave permit, contact details (phone, e-mail, address), signed by an authorized person, incl. proof of authority to sign.

If applicable: Proof of self employment: Tax reports, trade register excerpt, websites, proof of export/import, etc.

If applicable: Confirmation from the educational institution Name, course duration, approval of absence, contact details (phone, e-mail, address), signed by an authorized person

If applicable: Proof of entry permit of the country of final destination (in case of transit)

Austria Schengen Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

The applicants will be charged a visa fee of Euro 80 per application (Rs24,600 as of November 15).

Processing Time

After a visa application is submitted it will be delivered to the Embassy of Austria the following working day. As per the Schengen Visa code, applications will be decided within 15 calendar days but this may be extended up to a maximum of 30 calendar days in individual cases, notably when further scrutiny of the application is needed or in cases of representation where the authorities of the represented Member state are consulted.

Minimum Bank Statement for Austria Visit Visa from Pakistan

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Austria. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount Austria EUR100

As of November 15, 2023, one Euro is equal to Rs307.5. It means you need to have around Rs921,00 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Austria.