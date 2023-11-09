Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the sidelines of the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from November 8-9, 2023.

They exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including political, trade, economic, security, defence, and connectivity.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing level of bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of sustaining the momentum. He underlined that the recent operationalization of Preferential Trade Agreement and Transit Trade Agreement would boost bilateral trade and transit trade in addition to streamlining Economic Cooperation Organization Trade Agreement.

The two leaders reiterated their resolve to finalize the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the earliest to promote regional economic integration and reaffirmed their commitment to play an active role for regional connectivity.

They also reaffirmed commitment to the early completion of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.

Prime Minister Kakar and President Mirzyiyoyev also discussed the on ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and other regional and global developments.

The Caretaker Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Secretary General Ambassador Khusrav Noziri, on the sidelines of the 16th ECO Summit.

They reviewed the recent developments in the Organization especially in the domain of trade, connectivity and economic cooperation.

The situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Middle East also came under discussion.

The Secretary General ECO thanked Prime Minister for Pakistan’s firm support to the ECO and assured him of the commitment of the Secretariat to strengthen trade and connectivity in the region.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday landed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to attend the Economic Cooperation Organisation summit being held on November 8-9.