Digital governance: Why?

SOCIETIES flourish when institutions effectively serve citizens.

Effective governance today means swift and efficient services with minimal government interference. Governments need e-governance to succeed in the modern world. This is mirrored in the developmental trends of developing versus developed nations. Digital Government by Darrell M. West serves as a crucial exploration of how technology restructures governance. This book, written during the early days of e-government, examines how digitization can enhance transparency, efficiency and state-citizen relations.

Even after twenty years, many arguments are relevant to debates on digital governance in developing countries such as Pakistan. According to West, digital tech is a powerful force, not just a tool. Digital systems boost performance and curb corruption by automating services and decreasing person-to-person contact. However, he underlines that technology is not enough on its own; strong institutions and leadership are just as essential. West emphasizes that online services remove the cover for corruption. Digital systems allow for the visibility and traceability of operations. Open bidding on procurement platforms, for example, decreases favoritism, promoting fairness. In addition, digital records generate audit trails, which reduce corrupt actions frequently overlooked in paper systems.

Digital platforms also make things more efficient. Online forms, payments and applications help governments cut staff workloads while saving citizens time and money. West presents examples from the US and Europe; digitization cuts weeks-long services to hours. Digital governance fundamentally aims to empower citizens. Direct oversight of public officials is possible with tools like complaint systems. The public is no longer just receiving information. West connects this empowerment to the strengthening of democracy.

But, he issues a caution. The advantages of digital governance are uncertain if societies disregard the “digital divide.” Disparities in internet access, especially in urban/rural areas or by gender, may exacerbate existing inequities. West emphasizes containing privacy violations and advocates for strong data protection laws in trustworthy e-governance. West looks at international examples to emphasize his argument. Singapore is lauded for its pioneering “one-stop portals”. In contrast, South Korea’s clear e-procurement system gets attention for reducing corruption. These case studies, from developed settings, provide valuable lessons for Pakistan. The crisis in Pakistan’s governance is well-known. Digital governance, though, offers a solution.

Worldwide experience indicates that government digitization reduces corruption. With fewer middlemen, there are fewer bribes. We can already see this happening in Pakistan. A World Development study from 2024 confirmed what Pakistanis already knew: e-governance promotes fairness and reduces discretion. If citizens can track applications online, officials can’t delay them for personal gain. Transparency involves more than just information.

We’ve seen definite improvements over the last few years. Pakistan’s rank in the UN E-Government Development Index 2024 improved by 14 places, showing better online services and cyber-readiness. Previously a global standard, NADRA now forms the basis of digital Pakistan, using its biometric ID database for services like passport renewals and financial activities. This infrastructure performed well during COVID-19. The Ehsaas program helped over 15 million families quickly via mobile payments and ID checks. It was lauded by Harvard researchers as a “global model of social protection.”

The World Bank rated it one of the top three digital cash transfer programs globally. It was revolutionary in a nation where social safety nets were always failing. Rwanda serves as a case study for Pakistan’s potential. State collapse defined Rwanda in the 1990s. Today, it’s recognized as one of Africa’s least corrupt nations. A digital base supports the transformation. Launched in 2015, the Irembo portal digitized over 220 services like marriage certificates and driving licenses. Rwandans filed 8.4 million online service requests in 2023, a 42% increase. The digital gap is bridged by USSD codes and rural agents for citizens who don’t have smartphones. For Pakistan, the main takeaway: size is important, but intention is more so. Rwanda’s example proves that a low-income country can reform governance if they have the right goals.

Pakistan faces some challenges on its path. The digital divide is the first issue. Pakistan’s internet usage is at 46%, and rural areas suffer from poor connectivity. A stark gender gap exists: women’s online presence lags behind men’s. Digital governance may become an urban-only benefit without expanding broadband to rural and poor households. Another issue is the lack of cyber safety. Digital platforms could be distrusted without strong data protection and cybersecurity. Website hacking incidents have increased significantly. It requires improved cybersecurity measures.

Moreover, there is significant bureaucratic inertia. IT reforms are still seen as superficial in many offices. Those with a vested interest fight transparency because secrecy enables profiteering. New digital systems could fail unless system loopholes are fixed. Pakistan has the ability to progress with a specific digital plan. The need now is to provide internet connectivity to rural and poor households, like electricity. Robust data protection laws are greatly needed to safeguard citizen privacy. Creating IT-savvy workers in the civil service can help with e-governance. A promising approach involves partnerships between civil society, startups and open data to track government performance.

It’s a necessity, not a luxury, to have digital governance. Digital services reduce corruption, build trust and promote inclusion. The path to “Digital Pakistan” needs to be all-encompassing, safe and unwavering. Rwanda has demonstrated success. Digitization is a must for Pakistan; the real question is speed, for public trust. Pakistan is already on the road to e-governance. Provided that policies remain constant, the nation will be at the forefront of regional e-governance models.

—The writer is Commoner from 44th Common Educationist — Founder of WHI Institute.based in Sargodha.

([email protected])