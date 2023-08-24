LAHORE – Pakistan’s caretaker government eyed making technology more widely available and in one step, it has decided to offer an interest-free installment smartphone scheme.

In Pakistan, 191.8 million cellular mobile connections were active in early 2023, which makes it around 80 percent of the total population, however, not everybody owns a smartphone.

As the ability to communicate with others from anywhere in the world has contributed significantly to economic growth, the Kakar-led government has decided to go one step further.

The IT Ministry officials held a meeting which was also attended by the representatives of the leading telecommunication companies.

The government apprised telecos about the move to make legislation for a scheme under which mobile phones will be given to people in easy installments.

Pakistan mobile phones Installments 2023

If all goes smoothly, citizens holding valid ID cards will be able to apply for smartphones from the mobile companies in installments.

In case of default, the ID card or IMEI would be blocked by the authorities. At the moment, the recommendations are being finalised and relevant departments will chalk out future strategy in the coming days.