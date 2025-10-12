Breast cancer awareness

Prof Dr Tayyab Abbas

BREAST Cancer is Pakistan’s most common cancer among women.

According to the Government of Pakistan, approximately 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year, with nearly 40,000 deaths annually. These numbers place enormous pressure on an already strained healthcare system. The World Health Organization (WHO) stresses that early detection and timely treatment are the most effective ways to reduce breast cancer mortality, noting that survival rates can exceed 90% if diagnosed at Stage I or II. However, late detection remains widespread in Pakistan due to a lack of awareness, limited access to screening, and cultural stigma. According to the WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative (2021), countries that invest in population-wide awareness and early diagnosis strategies significantly reduce advanced-stage cases, thereby easing the load on tertiary hospitals.

Pakistan’s health system has begun to respond. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination (NHSRC) reports that cancer is among the top five non-communicable diseases in Pakistan, and breast cancer accounts for the largest share. The government has announced multiple initiatives, including expanding cancer diagnostic services, training lady health workers for awareness and early detection, and introducing screening units at selected public hospitals. Such initiatives align with the WHO’s recommendations for national cancer control strategies.

Awareness campaigns are critical in strengthening the health system. When women understand the importance of self-examination, regular clinical checkups, and mammography, they are more likely to seek help early. Early diagnosis leads to simpler, less costly treatments, reducing the burden on specialized cancer units and freeing up resources for other pressing health challenges. However, awareness must translate into action. Without adequate infrastructure, screening facilities, diagnostic labs, trained personnel, and accessible treatment, risks become symbolic rather than transformative. To truly strengthen national health systems, Pakistan must expand breast cancer services beyond urban centers, ensuring equitable access in rural and underserved areas.

WHO advises that cancer control be fully integrated into Universal Health Coverage (UHC) frameworks. For Pakistan, this means incorporating breast cancer awareness and early detection into primary health services, supported by adequate funding and nationwide policy coordination. In a country where women form nearly half the population and are central to families, communities, and the economy, breast cancer is not just a health issue; it is a national development challenge. Awareness campaigns, coupled with functional healthcare infrastructure, can turn the tide. By investing in prevention and early detection, Pakistan can strengthen its health system, reduce mortality, and safeguard the future of its women and families.

—The writer is professor of Surgery, Nur-Fatima memorial hospital, Lahore.