Amid calls for a level playing field by rivals, Pakistan Muslim League-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that her party’s political opponents are foreseeing Nawaz Sharif take oath as the next prime minister after the February 8 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said that her party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections will be one that promises relief to the people.

“We have to rise above our personal interests. Our political rivals can also see that Nawaz Sharif will become the next prime minister,” said Marriyum.

Talking about the recent statement of the Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on elections, the PML-N leader said that his statement on transparent elections was “encouraging”.

Talking about her party president Shehbaz Sharif’s acquittal in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme reference by a Lahore accountability court, the PML-N leader said that the former prime minister was vindicated once again.

Marriyum said that Shehbaz showed loyalty towards his brother and was accused of corruption in 56 companies. She also added that he was accused of harming the treasury with billions of losses.

The former minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was imposed on the country due to the deliberate failure of the result transmission system, or RTS, in the 2018 elections.

“Today’s youth must know what kind of game was played and the people had to bear the brunt of it,” said the PML-N leader. She added that for five to six years a “game” was played with the opposition and justice system.