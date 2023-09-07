The National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah, has said that due to the anti-people policies, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost its political ground in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,

Farooq Abdullah addressing a party function in Srinagar said the BJP is non-existent in Kashmir and has forfeited its political space in the Jammu province as well.

He further said that the BJP had promised a lot to the people of the Jammu region but delivered poorly on the ground. “BJP betrayed the trust of the people in the region, leaving them feeling cheated. People are suffering due to dilapidated roads, huge power cuts, non-availability of potable drinking water and acute deficiency of teaching staff in the schools,” he added.

Farooq Abdulla further said that Jammu and Kashmir had survived numerous conspiracies and ploys to dilute its unique culture and history and that the National Conference would never allow the apologetic proxies of communal parties to divide people for their short-term, electoral and political gains.—KMS