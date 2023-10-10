Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday held an E-Katchehri to engage with the existing and intending beneficiaries to listen to and resolve their complaints in real-time. During the E-Katchehri, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad listened to the issues being faced by the beneficiaries especially related to those whose cards have been blocked and those who want to get registered for the programme.

The beneficiaries who were unable to get their payments raised their concerns through this online platform which was responded to by the officials by assuring them to redress their grievance on an urgent basis. The E-Kachehri witnessed an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the country who were eagerly waiting to get the answers to their queries on the spot. During the E-Katchehri, the majority of the complaints were promptly checked and rectified on the spot, showcasing the programme’s commitment to efficient service delivery.

For the remaining grievances, Secretary BISP directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution in a minimum time. The meeting was attended by all provincial Director Generals. All provincial DGs briefed the secretary BISP about steps taken to resolve remaining complaints. BISP is also disbursing the quarterly tranche (July–September) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries across the country.