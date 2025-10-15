BISE Multan announces 11th class results 2025 [Inter Part 1 Results]

MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan is set to announce the results for first annual intermediate part-I1 examinations on Wednesday, October 15.

The Multan board comprises the districts of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran where thousands of students appeared in class 12 examinations.

BISE Multan Class 11 Results by SMS

Students of BISE Multan can get their results by sending their roll number to 800293.

How to Type Message for Class 11 Results

Go to Messages section on your mobile phone

Type your roll number

Send it to 800293

Students can also visit the official website of Multan board to get their results online.

The complete gazette 2025 results will be updated on the official website of the Multan board.

The Multan Board’s Class 11 results hold significant value as they represent the first major milestone in a student’s higher secondary education. These results help learners understand their academic potential and identify areas that need improvement, enabling them to make thoughtful decisions about future subjects and career goals.

Strong performance at this stage enhances self-confidence and builds a firm foundation for Class 12, which plays a decisive role in securing university placements and scholarships. The results also reflect a student’s commitment, consistency, and understanding of essential concepts, preparing them for higher studies and competitive examinations ahead.