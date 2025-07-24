BISE Multan class 10 results 2025 today (How to Check Online)

Multan– The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan will declare the announce the class 10 results 2025 today.

The class 10 results has great importance for thousands of students each year. These results mark the completion of secondary education and determine students’ eligibility for college admission.

For many, this is a defining moment that reflects their efforts and academic dedication. Good performance in these results can shape a student's academic and career path, leading to future opportunities in various fields.

Good performance in these results can shape a student’s academic and career path, leading to future opportunities in various fields.

Multan Board Matric Results 2025 Online Check

The candidates can check the results using three different ways.

Website

Candidates can check their class 10 results by visiting the official websites of the Multan Board (https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/).

Results through SMS

Students can get the results by sending their Roll Number to 800293.