LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results for the Intermediate examinations 2023 on September 13, 2023.

Punjab Board Committee of chairmen has announced the dates for the Intermediate Part 2 exams. BISE Lahore board and all other boards of Punjab will also announce the second-year results on Wednesday.

BISE Lahore Board Inter Part 2 Result

Intermediate results will be announced on the official websites of all respective boards at 10 am tomorrow.

How to check Inter Part 2 Results

With BISE Lahore’s website being the primary portal for checking results, candidates can check their results via SMS service.

Bise Lahore students can send their roll number to 80029 to get results. Students from other cities can check their results by sending roll numbers on the below-given numbers.