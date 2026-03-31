Bise Gujranwala Class 10 Physics Pdf Model Paper For Exams 2026

10th Class Physics Paper 2026: Annual examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala, and other boards have started with Physics paper is schedule for 1 April 2026.

Every year, thousands of students sit for their matriculation exams, making preparation a key factor in achieving success.

One of the most effective tools for exam readiness is the use of model papers. These papers are extremely valuable as they provide students with a clear understanding of the exam format, the types of questions likely to appear, and the distribution of marks.

By practicing with model papers, students can identify their strong areas as well as subjects or topics that need improvement, particularly in challenging subjects like Physics.

Working through these papers also helps students manage their time effectively during the actual exam, as they become familiar with the length and complexity of questions.

Additionally, reviewing model papers allows students to build confidence, reduce exam anxiety, and develop a strategic approach to answering questions.

Gujranwala Board Physics Model Paper

As per the model paper, the Physics paper carries 60 marks with objective type of 12 numbers and subjective part of 48 numbers.

Following is the official PDF file of the Physics model paper: