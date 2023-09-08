LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the intermediate part II (FA, FSC, I.Com, ICS second year results) results on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Other education boards of Punjab, including BISE Lahore, BISE Rawalpindi and BISE Multan, are also set to declare the class 12 results on same day in line with the decision taken earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the results of the annual examination of intermediate Part 1 will be announced on October 10, 2023.

How to Check BISE Faisalabad Second Year Result 2023

Students can check their results online on Lahore Board’s official websit: http://bisefsd.edu.pk/Default.aspx

Class 12 results 2023 also be checked through SMS by sending your Roll Number to 800240

A copy of the results gazette will also be uploaded on the Pakistan Observer website once the results are announced by the board.