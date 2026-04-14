Bill proposes complete ban on cousin marriages in THIS Pakistani AREA

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a bill proposing a complete ban on cousin marriages within the Kalash community.

The Kalash Marriage Bill 2026 also aims at regulating the marriage registrations within the community while preserving its cultural traditions.

The proposed bill, which was presented in the provincial assembly by Minister for Local Government Mina Khan Afridi, mandates that both parties give formal consent for marriage.

The proposed legislation sets minimum requirements for marriage, including mental fitness and a minimum age of 18.

The bill seeks to legally protect traditional Kalash practices such as Khultbari and Murrat, with marriage registration handled by local registrars.

All marriage and divorce records will be maintained in official offices, though divorces, separation, or Khula will follow traditional customs.

Inheritance rights for widows will also adhere to customary practices. Violations or providing false information could result in fines or imprisonment. The Speaker has referred the bill to the relevant committee for further review.

The Kalash Valleys are a group of three remote valleys—Bumburet, Rumbur, and Birir—situated in the Chitral District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Local Government and Community Development has unanimously approved the Punjab Child Marriage Restraint Bill 2026, setting 18 years as the minimum legal age of marriage for both boys and girls across the province.

The proposed legislation abolishes the earlier provision that allowed girls to marry at the age of 16 and aims to curb child marriages while strengthening child protection laws.