Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan would be addressed through constitutional means, and no ‘hostage group’ would be allowed to enforce its agenda.

“The rule of One Nation and One Law will be implemented and there should be no doubt about it,” he told journalists at the opening of the outpatient department at the cardiology hospital here on Wednesday.

The prime minister said it was the responsibility of the State to ensure the rights of the people. Every effort would be made to resolve the problems of the people of GB and provide them with an honourable life, he added. Gilgit-Baltistan is a bouquet of the people of different colours and races,” the caretaker prime minister said.

“The responsibility of enforcing the rights of people rests with the state, and we will fulfil this responsibility in an effective way,” he vowed.

He said nobody will be allowed to disturb the brotherhood in our society, values and culture. He said if there are differences because of some misperceptions, these will be removed through wisdom.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said there is no room for any foreign intelligence agency in the region, assuring that our national institutions will take the matters towards improvement.

“It is necessary to bridge distances [between people] with wisdom and courage. Meetings were held with various people for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.

He vowed to focus on tapping the economic potential of GB through its tourism and energy production sectors. Kakar said the road infrastructure of GB would be improved to enhance its connectivity with the rest of the country.

He mentioned holding detailed meetings with local stakeholders and highlighted the importance of removing mutual misunderstandings.