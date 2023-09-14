KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 219,000 here on Thursday, September 14, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 187,760 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 200,749
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 187,760
|PKR 172,112
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,776
|PKR 17,211
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.