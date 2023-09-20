Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed concerns about a level-playing field, particularly in relation to the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the general elections were approaching fast.

“The demand for a level-playing field primarily comes from the PML-N,” said the PPP Chairman while coming down hard upon the PML-N. He expressed these remarks while talking to the reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.

Bilawal highlighted the need for clarity in the allocation of development funds and project completion principles, stating that Sindh

should have equal access to the developmental budget. He stressed the importance of consistent trends in the use of development funds across regions and called for a level-playing field in all provinces and the Centre.

Regarding the controversy over the election date, Bilawal asserted that only the Election Commission of Pakistan had the authority to announce it and urged the ECP to release the election schedule promptly.

Commenting on the return of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal welcomed the announcement of Sharif’s return date, saying that the PPP had always advocated for his return.