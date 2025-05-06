Bilawal declares India a terrorist state, warns to choose between dialogue and destruction

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday declared India a terrorist state, warning that New Delhi must now choose between dialogue and destruction.

Addressing the National Assembly, the former Foreign Minister said Pakistan has made it clear to India and the international community that it has no connection with the recent Pahalgam incident. “India is blaming Pakistan for its own failures,” he asserted.

Bilawal emphasized that the people of Pakistan have never learned to bow their heads. “Our nation was born out of struggle, and that struggle continues. In occupied Kashmir, a bloodbath is underway. India’s state-sponsored terrorism in the region is at its peak and must come to an end,” he said.

He criticized India for hurling baseless allegations and threats in response to the Pahalgam attack, reaffirming that Pakistan had no role in the incident. “Pakistan is one of the worst victims of terrorism. We have consistently condemned all forms of terrorism,” Bilawal stated.

He further claimed that Pakistan has proven to the world that India is a terrorist state, presenting evidence of Indian involvement in acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka and Canada. “The Indian government is behaving irresponsibly,” he added.

Reaffirming national unity, Bilawal said Pakistan’s brave soldiers are standing guard at the borders. “India must remember, the Pakistani nation will never bow down. India has to choose between talks or destruction.”

He warned that if India makes a reckless move, the Pakistani military, backed by the nation, would deliver a strong response.

“India wants to shift the blame for its failures onto Pakistan, but we are Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch, and Kashmiri later—we are Pakistanis first. We will respond with one heart, one mind and one fist,”.

Bilawal also condemned India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and called it a crime against humanity.

“Today, the entire nation stands united and ready to confront India. Every generation in Pakistan has endured wartime challenges, and our armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any aggression,” he added.