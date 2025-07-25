Bike, Car Parking Now Free in Karachi

KARACHI – A breath of fresh air for residents of Pakistan’s largest as Sindh government ended all parking fees on public roads across metropolis.

The decision means no one will be charged for parking on the city’s streets including its 46 major roads and busy commercial zones. This sweeping reform was initiated on the recommendation of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who pledged to end the exploitation of citizens in the name of parking.

The move comes as a major blow to the so-called parking mafia that had been collecting unregulated fees for years. Sindh Local Government Department has issued strict orders to all 25 towns in Karachi to stop any fee collection on public roads. Only designated plots and official parking plazas will now be allowed to charge, and that too under regulated conditions.

For the city’s residents, already burdened by high costs of living, this comes as a rare and welcome relief. Daily commuters, shoppers, and small business owners have all expressed joy at the announcement, many calling it a long-overdue step in public interest.

Sindh government further urged masses to stay vigilant and report any illegal fee collection. Authorities promise swift legal action against violators, maintaining a zero-tolerance policy.

Under the new system, only the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is authorized to manage parking, and only at officially approved sites.

The decision has ignited praise across social media and civic platforms, where many have applauded the government for taking a bold step to prioritize public welfare.