WASHINGTON – US President Joe Bide has announced his intent to nominate Pakistani-American Adeel Mangi to Federal Court of Appeals, making him the first Muslim-American on any circuit court in the US history.

The president also announced nomination of three individuals to federal district courts, and three individuals to the District of Columbia Superior Court.

“These choices also continue to fulfill the President’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country—both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds,” read official statement.

Mangi, the 46-year-old lawyer who hails from Karachi, would take up the role as judge after Senate approves it. He will be the first Muslim American to be appointed in the appeals court.

Adeel A. Mangi is a partner at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP. He began his legal career there as an associate in 2000, became counsel in 2009, and was elevated to partnership in 2010. Mr. Mangi received his LL.M. from Harvard Law School in 2000. He qualified as a Barrister and received his Postgraduate Diploma in Professional Legal Skills from the City University London Inns of Court School of Law in 1999 and his First Class Degree in Law from the University of Oxford, Pembroke College, in 1998.