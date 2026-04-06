Good News for Govt Employees as New Housing Societies approved in F-12, G-12

ISLAMABAD – Federal government employees faced housing crisis for long, with skyrocketing prices and limited options making it difficult to find organized, affordable homes.

To deal with this crisis, the federal government have nod to two new housing societies in Islamabad’s F-12 and G-12 sectors, offering opportunity for employees to settle in modern, planned communities. These projects are touted to ease the housing crunch and give public servants the security and convenience they’ve long been waiting for.

Sectors F-12 and G-12 are slated for their official launch within the month, as this initiative is particularly focused on providing high-quality living spaces for public sector employees.

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has confirmed that the layout plan for Sector F-12 is already finalized, while the Sector G-12 plan is in its final stages and expected to be ready shortly.

Sources reveal that the Housing Authority’s executive board approved both projects last month, paving the way for their official rollout. These upcoming sectors will cater to a wide range of beneficiaries, including officers and employees from multiple government departments. Meanwhile, development work is already underway in Sectors F-14 and F-15, reflecting Islamabad’s aggressive push to expand its housing infrastructure.

Authorities stress that these new projects are a key part of a strategic plan to manage population growth, ease housing pressure, and ensure planned urban development across the capital.