As part of the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), the Barkati Foundation organized a rally of children from Numaish Chowrangi to Memon Masjid in Bolton Market.

The procession drew participation from children and citizens, who carried green flags in honor of the Prophet’s birth anniversary. The atmosphere echoed with voices reciting Durood and Salaam.

The rally was led by Barkati Foundation Chairman Haji Rafiq Pardesi, while Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended as the chief guest. Senior political figures including MQM Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar, Pakistan Observer Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Faisal Zahid Malik, Hamza Tabani, and other party representatives also joined the procession. Speaking to the media, Governor Tessori linked the devastating floods in Punjab to what he described as a “cowardly conspiracy” by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is the result of India’s water aggression. It is nothing but water terrorism against Pakistan,” he said, adding that the world must recognize it through strong diplomatic efforts. Tessori said more than 12,000 huffaz-e-quran had joined the rally, along with prominent religious leaders from Syria.

He appealed to the visiting clerics to pray for the security of Pakistan, its armed forces, and its people. “This country was gifted to us on the 27th night of Ramadan. We are lovers of the Prophet, and by following his teachings and Sunnah, we will succeed in this world and the hereafter,” he said. He urged citizens not to lose hope, assuring that Pakistan would overcome the challenges posed by floods and Indian hostility.

The governor added that the federal and provincial governments were actively working to provide relief and rehabilitation for flood-affected families. “The Prime Minister, government institutions, and the armed forces are united in efforts to ensure the country’s recovery. Pakistan will prosper and rise above these hardships,” he said.

Chairman Barkati Foundation Haji Rafiq Pardesi congratulated Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. He highlighted the foundation’s work for humanity, describing it as central to their mission.

“This is the happiest day for Muslims, as the birth of the Prophet (PBUH) brought blessings and mercy to the world,” he said. Pardesi added that the foundation remained committed to serving communities and alleviating human suffering. Addressing participants, the Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Pakistan Observer Faisal Zahid Malik praised the Barkati Foundation for its contributions to welfare and relief.

“The foundation’s efforts for humanitarian causes are commendable,” he said, extending congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the arrival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He expressed good wishes for the foundation and called for continued collective efforts to help those in need. As the rally concluded at Memon Masjid, the air remained filled with chants of devotion. Participants expressed their determination to mark 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal with renewed spiritual zeal, pledging to honor the Prophet’s message of peace, compassion, and service to humanity.