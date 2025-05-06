Bangladesh, India impose trade restrictions on each other

Dhaka/New Delhi – The trade relations between India and Bangladesh have become strained as both countries imposed trade restrictions on each other on Tuesday.

The British broadcasting service reported that India has suspended the transit facility previously granted to Bangladesh, under which Bangladesh exported its goods to third countries through Indian ports and airports.

The Indian officials cited congestion and heavy load at ports and airports as the reason for this move.

In response to this decision, Bangladesh imposed a ban on the import of cotton yarn from India via road.

Bangladeshi officials stated that the measure was taken to protect the local textile industry.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and maintain regular high-level engagements.

The resolve was made during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh Touhid Hossain.

Deputy Prime Minister briefed Touhid Hossain about the escalating regional tensions resulting from India’s unfounded allegations.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Adviser expressed concern over the current situation and emphasized the need for de-escalation and exercising restraint by all parties.