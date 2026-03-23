Balancing the burden

AS tensions escalate in the Middle East, the ripple effects on global energy markets are greatly being felt.

For a country like Pakistan, heavily dependent on imported fuel, the stakes are high. Against this backdrop, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s assurance of a targeted relief package for vulnerable segments, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to increase the levy on high-octane fuel, reflects an attempt to balance fiscal discipline with social protection.

At one level, the two measures are clearly interconnected. The government is seeking to shield lower and middle-income households from the immediate impact of rising fuel costs while simultaneously identifying new revenue streams to sustain that protection. Taxing high-octane fuelused primarily in luxury and high-performance vehicles fits within a broader principle of progressive taxation, where those with greater capacity bear a larger share of the burden.There is strong economic logic behind this approach. Our fiscal space remains constrained and the state cannot afford wide-ranging subsidies. By absorbing a reported Rs69 billion in petroleum costs, the government has already taken on a significant financial strain. In that context, increasing the levy on a niche, premium fuel to generate additional revenue appears both targeted and pragmatic. In periods of external shock such as the ongoing Middle East crisis and its impact on oil prices governments often resort to front-loaded measures. Acting decisively can help generate immediate fiscal space while signalling that economic burdens will be shared, particularly by higher-income groups. From this perspective, the steep increase is less about precision and more about urgency in the face of mounting external pressures.In an environment of limited resources and external shocks, carefully designed, targeted support for vulnerable groups is the most viable and sustainable path forward, as opposed to broad and untargeted subsidies that strain public finances. Ultimately, the success of this strategy will depend on implementation. The promise that additional revenue will be redirected toward targeted relief must be backed by transparent mechanisms and efficient delivery. In these challenging times, our policymakers must remain agile. Balancing short-term relief with long-term stability is no easy task. It is in such testing times that leadership is truly judged and the moment demands not only decisive action but also clarity of purpose and consistency in execution.